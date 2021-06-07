Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,412 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 1,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,442. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.