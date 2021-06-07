Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,990 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of EA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.60. 62,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,447. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

