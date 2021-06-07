Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hostess Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,055. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

