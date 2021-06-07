Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.14. 26,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,843. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

