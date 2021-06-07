Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $81.30. 24,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

