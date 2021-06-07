Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $978.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.