ParallelCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $67,938.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00489564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000238 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

