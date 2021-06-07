PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 5.2% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,492 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 23.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.07. The company had a trading volume of 118,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

