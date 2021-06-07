Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.78 Million Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,546 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of BrightView worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.