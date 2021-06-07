Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Visteon worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $131.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.67 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.