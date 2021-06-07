Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 152,998 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,998 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after buying an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $52.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,057 shares of company stock worth $17,667,124. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

