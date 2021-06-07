Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $11.35 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $11.35 or 0.00031480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $216.49 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.01056389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.28 or 0.10318473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00054478 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 105,999,193 coins and its circulating supply is 19,074,151 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

