Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $11.35 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for $11.35 or 0.00031480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $216.49 million and $1.08 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.01056389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.28 or 0.10318473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 105,999,193 coins and its circulating supply is 19,074,151 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

