Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $154.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

