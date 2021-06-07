Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $710.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 694 ($9.07), with a volume of 15973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of £97.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.33.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

