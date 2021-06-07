Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Down 3.5%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16). 38,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 185,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.84. The firm has a market cap of £28.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

