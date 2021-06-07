Primecoin Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $1.23 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,508,103 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.