Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells $66,099.10 in Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $66,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,694.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

Shares of Professional stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.27. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Professional during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

