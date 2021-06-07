Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $122.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

