ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZJ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 1,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.71% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

