Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

