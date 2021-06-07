Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Sells $57,750.55 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 544,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

