Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $123.30 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $502.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $84.35. 231,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,998. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.