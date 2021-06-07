RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 777 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,185 shares of company stock worth $2,937,024 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $288.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.