Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLEX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,461. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

