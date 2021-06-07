Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 32471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

