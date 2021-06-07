Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $33.30 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $33.30 million and $329,832.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00040871 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

