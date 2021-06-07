River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 100,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 41,385.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.