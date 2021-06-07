River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. 275,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,771,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $81.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

