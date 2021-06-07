Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.14 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $112.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

