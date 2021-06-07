Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $227.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

