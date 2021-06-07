Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,501 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

