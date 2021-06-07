Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$8.49. 36,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,121. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.90 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.72.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

