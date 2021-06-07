Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

LON:RDSB traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,329.80 ($17.37). 1,468,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

