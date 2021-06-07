Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 767 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

WAT opened at $319.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $326.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

