Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ryder System by 34.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

