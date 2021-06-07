SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,983.80 or 0.99991762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.37 or 0.01109767 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.00523940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00400973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00080464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004454 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.