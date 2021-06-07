Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 324 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 9,623.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.