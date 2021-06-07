Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $490,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL opened at $2,393.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

