Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,451.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,311.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

