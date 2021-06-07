Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

