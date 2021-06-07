Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNPHY opened at $13.24 on Monday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
