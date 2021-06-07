Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,100 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,676. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17.

