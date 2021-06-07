Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,962. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.