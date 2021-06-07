Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,599,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.65 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49.

