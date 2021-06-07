Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $216.82 Average PT from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.82.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $256.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

