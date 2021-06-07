SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,184 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

