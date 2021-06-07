SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,184 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
