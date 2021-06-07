Seedify.fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $604,874.00 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $604,874.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00284901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00254279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.01190969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.08 or 1.00232197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01098476 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

