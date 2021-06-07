SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 773,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.