Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $61.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

